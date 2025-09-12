ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Devin Marcee, 25, of St. Louis, was charged Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, with multiple counts related to a series of burglaries and attempted thefts across South County and Affton business districts between Aug. 17 and Aug. 29.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed 15 counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of attempted second-degree burglary, one count each of first-degree property damage involving an ATM, attempted motor vehicle theft, and attempted second-degree tampering with a motor vehicle against Marcee. He is currently held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Marcee allegedly targeted retail businesses by smashing glass doors and stealing merchandise and cash from registers. The incidents occurred at various locations, including the 2900 block of Telegraph Road, 4200 block of Bayless Avenue, 5500 and 2800 blocks of Telegraph Road, 8400 block of Watson Road, and multiple locations on Lemay Ferry Road and Mackenzie Road.

On Aug. 20, Marcee is accused of severely damaging an ATM at a bank on Mackenzie Road in an attempted theft. Surveillance footage also shows him breaking into a 2019 Kia Sportage on Telegraph Road on Aug. 24, although he was unable to start the vehicle.

Marcee was arrested Aug. 29 while riding in a stolen vehicle at Lindbergh Boulevard and Union Road. Police noted that surveillance footage captured the suspect wearing the same clothing throughout the incidents and at the time of arrest.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Property is conducting the investigation. Charges are allegations, and Marcee is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

