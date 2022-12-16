ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on suspect Wayea Hallowanger, 20 years of age, of the 1800 block of Charleston Estates Drive in Florissant, Missouri 63031, for Murder First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. A booking photo of Hallowanger is attached. Hallowanger is being held without bond.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: Victim, a delivery driver from a local pizza chain, responded to the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive for a delivery. Upon arrival, Victim was shot more than once by Suspect as Victim was preparing to complete the delivery. Victim contacted 911 to state he had been shot and he would not survive.

Subsequent investigation revealed the pizza order had been placed by Suspect to a vacant apartment. Suspect was subsequently arrested. Post-Miranda, Suspect admitted to placing the pizza order to the vacant apartment, being present at the vacant apartment, and later changing the number for the mobile device from which the order was placed.

St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

