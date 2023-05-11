ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford has released the name of the victim in the shooting in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive in Alton on Wednesday night. Ford identified the victim as Tyrone M. Williams, 20, of Alton, and he later died as a result of his injuries at an area hospital.

The Alton Police Department received a report of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday and the police and fire departments both responded immediately.

Ford said when officers arrived, they discovered one male subject who had been shot with a firearm. The victim was transported to a local hospital by the Alton Fire Department and later transferred to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment where he died from the injuries.

Chief Ford said the investigation is being conducted by members of the Alton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division in conjunction with the Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

