ALTON - Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street are celebrating Small Business Saturday by hosting the 20th annual Green Gift Bazaar. On Saturday, November 26, this event will give community members the opportunity to purchase eco-friendly gifts for upcoming special occasions while supporting small businesses during the holiday season. The bazaar will feature over 40 vendors selling homemade jewelry, art, ceramic pottery, clothing and accessories, herbal products, and much more. Plan a day of shopping with your friends and family to celebrate Small Business Saturday and pick up unique, locally-made, “green” gifts for everyone on your list!

Join us in Downtown Alton between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 26 at two different locations — the Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 East Broadway, and Post Commons located at 300 Alby Street. There is no entry fee to shop at either location. Both locations will feature vendors selling a variety of environmentally-friendly gift ideas that are made from recycled or upcycled materials, Fair Trade, or hand-crafted in the United States. In addition, shoppers will receive information about sales from downtown Alton retailers and restaurants. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook at fb.me/e/2aRVrcx43.

“The Three Rivers Project works to preserve the rivers and natural areas of the Piasa Palisades region by empowering community members to act as citizen scientists. The Green Gift Bazaar offers the community a chance to lean into that role by making eco-conscious purchases ahead of the holiday season,” said Christine Favilla, Co-Coordinator of the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois. “Sierra Club will also offer a kids’ holiday make-and-take craft booth and feature alternative gift-wrapping ideas for folks who want to wrap their gifts with recycled materials. We look forward to welcoming the community to the 20th annual Green Gift Bazaar to kickstart the holiday season with Mother Earth in mind!”

“Instead of hustling through crowds on Black Friday or scrambling to buy holiday gifts last minute, join us at the Green Gift Bazaar on Small Business Saturday!” said Sara McGibany, Executive Director of Alton Main Street. “We’re proud to provide eco-friendly gift options to the community while also giving friendly local artists, independent businesses, and restaurants a boost for the 20th year in a row. We’ll also provide shoppers with ‘sales and specials’ information from downtown retailers and restaurants. We hope to see you on November 26th!”

“In partnership with the Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program, we will also offer a free Holiday Light Exchange at the Jacoby Arts Center. People can bring their old strands of holiday lights and trade them in for a free LED strand,” Christine Favilla said. “Energy Star qualified holiday lighting strings consume 75 percent less electricity than old-fashioned conventional incandescent light strings. This will be a first come, first serve exchange while supplies last.”

