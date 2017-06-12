SEE VIDEO FROM CAR SHOW BELOW:

ALTON - The 20th Annual All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show attracted a large amount of classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles and kept State, 3rd and Belle Streets in Alton busy on Sunday.

Alton Main Street and the Time Machine Unlimited Car Club coordinates the car show.

There were pin-up girls present, along with live music, a 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale, along with food.

The theme was Fabulous 1950s and the pin-up contest took place as part of the day, along with a Little Miss and Mr. competition. The Smokin’s Oldies Band also performed.

Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, said there was considerable action in Downtown Alton on Sunday.

“It was cool to see all the action and have the theme Fabulous 1950s,” McGibany said. “The car show, the pin-up girls and Mr. and Miss contests all went over well.”

Time Machine Unlimited Car Club said the combination between Alton Main Street and the club works well to coordinate the event and once again this year it was a big success.

