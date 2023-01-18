CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will begin accepting 2022 state individual income tax returns on Monday, January 23, the same date that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) begins accepting federal individual income tax returns.

“Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically as early as possible in the tax season and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds,” IDOR Director David Harris said. “I encourage taxpayers to try My Tax Illinois, our free online account management program that has been recently updated and allows taxpayers to file their individual income taxes electronically. Electronic filing is also available through third party software or with most tax preparers.”

MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing a 2022 IL-1040 easier than ever. The electronic management system enables taxpayers to report income and claim credits and payments, pay taxes electronically or receive refunds quickly with direct deposit, and receive immediate confirmation after returns are submitted.

“Our enhanced MyTax Illinois system also allows taxpayers to file returns with or without an account, operates with a simple question and answer format, and works to reduce errors by using automated calculations and prepopulated information from previous returns,” Harris explained.

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.

IDOR received a total of nearly 6.2 million IL-1040 returns last year in 2022. Of those returns received, close to 5.6 million were filed electronically, or 90.3%. The 2023 tax filing deadline is Tuesday, April 18.

“IDOR works to safeguard and protect taxpayers from identity theft and will continue to coordinate with the IRS and other states to strengthen protections. By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, IDOR prevented over $62 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued in the last year alone,” Harris said.

Taxpayers are encouraged to also do their part by protecting their personal information and staying alert to phone scams or phishing emails.

In addition to being able to file Form IL-1040 for free through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds using the Where's My Refund? link.

MyTaxIllinois also allows taxpayers to look up Illinois-Personal Identification Numbers (IL-PINs), which are eight-digit numbers assigned by the department and used as signatures when e-filing returns. Amounts of any estimated tax payments can also be viewed and (when necessary), amounts reported on Forms 1099-G and 1098-F can also be found on the site.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2023 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.

