MADISON COUNTY IL – Learning never stops at the Madison County Regional Office of Education. Regional Superintendent Robert Werden is excited to announce the 2022 Madison County ROE Summer Camp line up which includes: STEM Camp, Construction Camp, Agricultural Camp, and new for 2022, Madison County ROE is partnering with the Madison County Historical Society to present History Camp for Kids. This line up has been designed to enhance and grow your child’s learning in fun and exciting ways.

Madison County ROE STEM Camp: June 13-17, 2022

ROE #41 is pleased to bring back for the 7th year, our most successful camp, STEM Camp. Students in grades 2nd – 6th are invited to a week of fun that provides a variety of hands-on activities that incorporates all areas of STEM. STEM Camp will be held at the ROE’s CEO (Center for Educational Opportunity) School located in Troy, IL.

Madison County ROE Construction Camp: June 13-17, 2022

Students in grades 7th-12th are invited to attend the Madison County ROE Construction Camp. The week will include on-site, small and large scale building projects. Students in 7th grade will build picnic tables, and dog houses that will be donated to the Metro East Humane Society. Students in grades 8th-12th will build and assemble a shed that will be used at the CEO school. Construction Camp 2022 planning has been successful thanks to our main sponsors, Korte Construction, Plocher Construction, SM Wilson, and Mid America Carpenters Regional Council – Apprenticeship and Training Program. Construction camp will be held at the ROE’s CEO School located in Troy, IL

Madison County Agricultural Camp: July 11-15, 2022

ROE #41 is in our fifth year of hosting Ag Camp. During Ag Camp, students will board a charter bus to visit a different farm each day. At each farm visit, students will learn about the different parts of agricultural, including how to maintain land, crops, animals, and equipment. After each visit, the students will return to Edwardsville Township Park (aka Airplane Park) to participate in farm related games and activities that will enhance their experience from the day. Thank you to our main sponsor, Cargill for supporting such a great week for our campers. Ag Camp will be held at Edwardsville Township Park in Edwardsville, IL.