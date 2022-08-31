ALTON - The 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will be passing through Alton, Illinois, on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Chase is a cross-country challenge for riders astride motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. The Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge, and will reveal the who’s who of the antique motorcycle world.

This year’s event will see more than 100 riders traversing, on their antique motorcycles, our interpretation of Route 66. The riders will depart from Springfield, Illinois, and arrive at the Santa Monica Pier for this 10-day endurance run covering 2,330 miles. This endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders and machines could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their vintage machines in running order. Riders will navigate the course of the Cross Country Chase with the assistance of paper maps (no GPS routing allowed!), and no support crews of any kind will be allowed during the event.

Stage #1 – Friday, September 16

Lunch Stop:

Ted’s Motorcycle World, Alton, IL

Evening Stop:

Tater Patch – Rolla, MO



Stage #2 – Saturday, September 17

Lunch Stop:

Downtown Joplin, MO

Evening Stop:

Will Rogers Museum, Claremore, OK

Stage #3 – Sunday, September 18

Lunch Stop:

Seaba Station Motorcycle Museum, Warwick Ok

Evening Stop:

National Route 66 Museum, Elk City, OK

Article continues after sponsor message

Stage #4 – Monday, September 19

Lunch Stop:

The Big Texan, Amarillo, TX

Evening Stop:

Historic Train Depot, Tucumcari, NM

Stage #5 – Tuesday, September 20

Evening Stop:

Isleta Casino, Albuquerque, NM



Stage #6 – Wednesday, September 21

Evening Stop:

Wigwam Motel – Holbrook, AZ



Stage #7 – Thursday, September 22

Lunch Stop:

Grand Canyon Harley Davidson, Bellemont, AZ

Evening Stop:

Oatman Hotel, Oatman, AZ

Stage #8 – Friday, September 23

Evening Stop:

Death Valley Harley-Davidson, Victorville, CA

Stage #9 – Saturday, September 24

Evening Stop:

Hotel Burbank, Burbank, CA



Grand Finale – Sunday, September 25th

Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica, CA

More like this: