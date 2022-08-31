2022 Edition Of The Cross Country Chase Passes Through Alton
ALTON - The 2022 edition of the Cross Country Chase will be passing through Alton, Illinois, on Friday, September 16, 2022. The Chase is a cross-country challenge for riders astride motorcycles that were manufactured between 1930-1960. The Cross Country Chase is a test of endurance, speed, navigation, and knowledge, and will reveal the who’s who of the antique motorcycle world.
This year’s event will see more than 100 riders traversing, on their antique motorcycles, our interpretation of Route 66. The riders will depart from Springfield, Illinois, and arrive at the Santa Monica Pier for this 10-day endurance run covering 2,330 miles. This endeavor is extremely challenging, as riders and machines could endure fatigue, mental exhaustion, cold, heat, elevations, and all the ferocious elements of Mother Nature, not to mention the demands of keeping their vintage machines in running order. Riders will navigate the course of the Cross Country Chase with the assistance of paper maps (no GPS routing allowed!), and no support crews of any kind will be allowed during the event.
Stage #1 – Friday, September 16
Lunch Stop:
Ted’s Motorcycle World, Alton, IL
Evening Stop:
Tater Patch – Rolla, MO
Stage #2 – Saturday, September 17
Lunch Stop:
Downtown Joplin, MO
Evening Stop:
Will Rogers Museum, Claremore, OK
Stage #3 – Sunday, September 18
Lunch Stop:
Seaba Station Motorcycle Museum, Warwick Ok
Evening Stop:
National Route 66 Museum, Elk City, OK
Stage #4 – Monday, September 19
Lunch Stop:
The Big Texan, Amarillo, TX
Evening Stop:
Historic Train Depot, Tucumcari, NM
Stage #5 – Tuesday, September 20
Evening Stop:
Isleta Casino, Albuquerque, NM
Stage #6 – Wednesday, September 21
Evening Stop:
Wigwam Motel – Holbrook, AZ
Stage #7 – Thursday, September 22
Lunch Stop:
Grand Canyon Harley Davidson, Bellemont, AZ
Evening Stop:
Oatman Hotel, Oatman, AZ
Stage #8 – Friday, September 23
Evening Stop:
Death Valley Harley-Davidson, Victorville, CA
Stage #9 – Saturday, September 24
Evening Stop:
Hotel Burbank, Burbank, CA
Grand Finale – Sunday, September 25th
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica, CA
