Springfield, IL - Scoop News Group, StateScoop’s parent company, announced the winners of the 2020 StateScoop 50 Awards and the list includes four recipients from Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT).

“We are proud of the well-deserved honor for the winners from Illinois,” commented Jennifer Ricker, Acting Secretary of Innovation and Technology. “The annual StateScoop 50 Awards acknowledge the value of public service and recognize members of our team who are shining examples of advancing IT for the residents of Illinois.”

2020 StateScoop 50 Award winners from Illinois include:

Brandon Ragle, DoIT Chief of Enterprise Applications in the State Leadership category, recognizing public sector principals helping government implement new technologies, strategies and IT programs.

Article continues after sponsor message

Judy Zhu, DoIT Security Compliance Analyst, in the State Up & Comer category, which is described as state government employees and young leaders who did exceptional IT work this year.

Illinois DoIT’s Business Impact Analysis (BIA) Program, led by Resiliency/Recovery Manager Beth Pruitt, won for a State IT Innovation of the Year award, which honors innovative state IT approaches to cross-agency or intra-agency technology that may have been unfathomable until recently.

Also awarded was former Illinois Secretary of Innovation and Technology, Ron Guerrier for the Golden Gov category, which honors visionary state executives leading state government into a new technology landscape with innovative ideas and by inspiring others to get on board.

Presented for its seventh year, the StateScoop 50 awards recognize the projects and people driving state government technology and cybersecurity. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were presented virtually for the first time. A full list of the 2020 winners and nominations can be found here.

More like this: