2020 New Laws for Illinois
ILLINOIS - On January 1, 2020, there will be 256 new laws that will go into effect in Illinois. Here are some of the new laws for 2020.
TINTED LIGHTS ON CARS
Senate Bill 87
No person shall drive or move any motor vehicle or equipment upon any highway with any lighting or combination of lighting with a smoked or tinted lens or cover.
HARSHER PENALTIES FOR FLEEING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
Senate Bill 1750
This measure adds an aggravating factor to sentencing considerations for those who cause an accident by being under the influence of alcohol, drugs or distracted by an electronic communication device and then flee the scene.
SCOTT’S LAW PROTECTIONS
Senate Bill 1862
This law is in response to recent violations of Scott’s/Move Over Law and is an effort to better inform motorists of the law, including several increases in fines and penalties for breaking the law.
Legalization of Marijuana
House Bill 1438
The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act allow for the recreational use of cannabis by individuals over the age of 21. Illinois citizens may possess up to 30 grams of cannabis and out of state individuals may possess up to 15 grams. Medical cannabis patients may grow up to 5 plants in their residence. The act establishes guidelines pertaining to the expungement of records for possession of cannabis, selling cannabis, taxation on cannabis, including numerous changes and additions to Illinois law. Furthermore, the Fall Veto Session addressed cleanup language for the Recreational Cannabis law passed during the Spring Session. Rep. Meier supported the cleanup language, which was supported by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association and the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, the legislation largely supported zero-tolerance policies by employers and changes requested by agencies charged with implementing the act.
Eliminates Statute of Limitations for Sexual Assault Cases
House Bill 2135
Removes the statute of limitations for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse regardless of the age of the victim.
Doubles Fines for Illegally Passing Stopped School Buses
School Bus Passing
House Bill 1873
Fines are doubled for violations of the law regarding approaching, overtaking, and passing school buses. A first violation of the state law or a local ordinance shall be subject to a mandatory fine of $300 (instead of $150) and a second or subsequent violation shall be subject to a mandatory fine of $1,000 (instead of $500).
You can read summaries on all 256 new Illinois laws by clicking the link below.
https://charliemeier.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/37/2019/12/New-Laws-2020-FINAL-2.pdf
