O’Fallon, IL – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Foundation and hospital leadership congratulate the 2020 recipients of the Drs. Salil K. and Vandana Gupta Family Endowment Excellence Awards.

Kacey Frederking, RN, nurse manager of the Intensive Care Unit and Respiratory Therapy Services, and Amanda Schaefer, MSN, RN, lead clinical facilitator from the Women and Infants Center were selected to receive the award.

The endowment and awards were established through the generosity of the Gupta family to annually recognize two St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues who exhibit a clear commitment to the mission, vision and values of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Award recipients were nominated by their peers and then selected through a blind review process by a committee.

Frederking and Schaefer were selected because of their outstanding commitment to St. Elizabeth’s core values of Respect, Care, Competence, and Joy, as well as their notable support of the Franciscan mission of Hospital Sisters Health System.

Schaefer works from the Women and Infants Center and has been at St. Elizabeth’s for a little over two years. Comments from her nomination note:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Amanda has embraced her new role with positivity and competence. If a team member needs info or an answer, she finds it. Any time we need help, she is there – no matter which area. Amanda possesses all the Core Values and makes you want to be a better person. We are blessed to have such an awesome team member.”

Frederking, Nurse Manager of the ICU, has worked at St. Elizabeth’s for 19 years and is from the management team. The nomination submission for Kacey noted how she is willing to go the extra mile to support our patients, families and colleagues.

“Kacey is a kind, compassionate leader and shows respect to her colleagues and patients. She is dedicated to the Mission of HSHS. She has helps organize birthday celebrations for patients, celebrations of life for those who pass away in the department, as well as assist with organizing the honor walk for patients who selflessly donate their organs. It is also noted that she has shown exceptional leadership, especially during the pandemic – showing kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues while they are on the front lines of the disease.”

Dr. Salil Gupta, who attended the award ceremony via Zoom, was on the medical staff at St. Elizabeth’s for over 20 years. He was instrumental in growing the neonatal/intermediate care nursery and protocols to elevate the care offered to premature babies delivered at the hospital.

To honor the Guptas’ wishes, one colleague serving in a management position and a second colleague who specifically works in the Women and Infants Center are nominated and honored with this award annually.

Hospital leadership congratulates both colleagues for their continued success in competently and compassionately serving the many patients, visitors, and colleagues who hold them in such high regard.

More like this: