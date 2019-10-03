EDWARDSVILLE - The 2019EHS Dance Clinic is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

Registration that day starts at 8:30 a.m. and the clinic begins at 9 a.m and runs until noon in Edwardsville High School Gym A. There is a grand finale performance at noon that day.

The clinic fee is $35 for early registration that includes a clinic t-shirt, snack, and drink. A craft project will also be done. Participants must bring socks to wear during the clinic.

Anyone from any school K-8 can participate and are invited to dance.

Make checks payable to EHS Pom Boosters or contact to pay via PayPal. Mail registration to EHS Dance Team Booster Club, 2812 Bristol Way, Glen Carbon, IL., 62034.

Registrations will be accepted at the door the day of the clinic for $40, but a t-shirt is not guaranteed.

For more, e-mail Amy Viehman at amymorgs23@gmail.com

