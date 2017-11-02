The St. Louis Cardinals will celebrate Valentine’s Day with their first official pitchers and catchers workout of Spring Training, as the team has announced their exhibition schedule for 2018.

Pitchers and catchers will report on February 13th with the first workout the following day. The first full team workout is set for February 19th.

For the 2018 Grapefruit League schedule, the Cardinals will host 14 games at Roger Dean Stadium and play another 16 on the road–although eight of those games are either against facility mates Miami or nearby Houston and Washington in West Palm Beach, FL.

The Cardinals will end their Spring Training camp after the game on March 25th at Washington and then travel for their two exhibition games in Montreal, Canada against Toronto before opening the regular season in New York against the Mets on March 29th.

photo credit: Brian Stull/STLBaseballWeekly.com

2018 ST. LOUIS CARDINALS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Day Date Opponent Location Time

Friday February 23 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Saturday February 24 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBD

Sunday February 25 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday February 26 Minnesota Twins Fort Myers TBD

Tuesday February 27 Boston Red Sox (ss) Fort Myers TBD

Wednesday February 28 Baltimore Orioles Sarasota TBD

Thursday March 1 Minnesota Twins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 2 Boston Red Sox Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Saturday March 3 Atlanta Braves Lake Buena Vista TBD

Sunday March 4 Houston Astros Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday March 5 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday March 6 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 7 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 8 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 9 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBD

Saturday March 10 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 11 Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Monday March 12 OPEN DATE

Tuesday March 13 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 14 Houston Astros West Palm Beach TBD

Thursday March 15 Baltimore Orioles Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 16 Miami Marlins Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Saturday March 17 Atlanta Braves (ss) Lake Buena Vista TBD

Sunday March 18 Washington Nationals Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Monday March 19 OPEN DATE

Tuesday March 20 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday March 21 Miami Marlins Jupiter** 1:05 p.m.

Thursday March 22 Atlanta Braves Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Friday March 23 New York Mets Port St. Lucie TBD

Saturday March 24 New York Mets Jupiter 1:05 p.m.

Sunday March 25 Washington Nationals West Palm Beach TBD

Monday March 26 Toronto Blue Jays Montréal, Quebec 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday March 27 Toronto Blue Jays Montréal, Quebec 7:07 p.m.

All times are EST