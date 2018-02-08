Illinois minority college students who are pursuing a degree in teaching and who are eligible for the Minority Teachers of Illinois (MTI) Scholarship Program can still get funding for the current 2017-18 school year if they get their applications in to the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, by midnight next Thursday, February 15, 2018. Eligible students who receive funds for 2017-18 can use them as reimbursement for tuition, room and board and other school expenses.

The MTI Scholarship Program encourages academically talented minority students to pursue careers as teachers at nonprofit Illinois preschool, elementary and secondary schools. It also aims to provide minority children with access to a greater number of positive minority role models.

Qualified students may receive up to $5,000 per academic year for a maximum of 8 semesters or 12 quarters of assistance. MTI Scholarship recipients must agree to teach in Illinois. If this teaching commitment is not fulfilled, the scholarship converts to a loan that must be repaid in full, plus interest. Applications are available at http://www.isac.org/students/during-college/applying-for-financial-aid/applications/index.html.

Article continues after sponsor message

Students can also apply now for a 2018-19 MTI Scholarship. The priority date for processing those applications is March 1, 2018. Complete applications received after this date will be considered for the MTI Scholarship Program only if funding remains after all timely complete applicants have been awarded.

Questions regarding the MTI Scholarship Program or the application process? Contact the ISAC Call Center toll free at 800.899.4722, or via e-mail at isac.studentservices@illinois.gov.

About ISAC

The mission of the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) is to help make college accessible and affordable for students throughout Illinois. ISAC provides comprehensive, objective, and timely information on education and financial aid for students and their families--giving them access to the tools they need to make the educational choices that are right for them. Then, through the state scholarship and grant programs ISAC administers, ISAC can help students make those choices a reality. www.isac.org

More like this: