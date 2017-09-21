JERSEYVILLE - The JCH Wellness Center will be holding their 16th annual Heart and Sole 5K on Saturday, October 7.

"One thing this year is we're trying to get more kids involved," Jen Lyles, Fitness Coordinator at the Wellness Center, said. "This year there will be more for the kids."

Lyles said not only will there be face painting and things to get the kids involved, but with no age restriction the children will be able to get out and walk, run or jog with their parents.

The 5K is a great run for beginners and more advance runners with a very comfortable environment for all ages Lyles added.

Early registration is $20 and has a deadline of Friday, September 29.

Same day registration begins at 7 a.m. the day of the race and is $25.

Participants 18 and under can register for $10.

The top three overall male and female racers will receive a medal and a $25 gift card to the JCH Wellness Center. Top male and female racers in each age group will also receive a medal and all youth participants will receive a medal.

Refreshments will be available after the race with an awards ceremony at 9 a.m.

For more information or to register visit jch.org.

