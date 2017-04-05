SPRINGFIELD, IL – Youth turkey hunters harvested a preliminary record total of 1,541 birds during the 2017 Illinois Youth Turkey Season. The dates for this year’s season were March 25-26 and April 1-2. This was the first year two youth turkey hunting weekends were open for the entire state. Previously, there was one weekend dedicated for the north zone and one for the south. In 2016, a total of 1,058 turkeys were harvested, combining both seasons and zones. The previous youth season record harvest was in 2012, when 1,300 birds were taken. This year, a total of 5,601 youth turkey permits were issued, including 106 permits for special hunt areas. Last year, 4,761 permits were issued, including 113 for special hunt areas.

Much of the state received rain during one or both days of the first weekend. However, it didn’t seem to slow the young hunters down as they harvested 776 birds over those two days. Weather was more favorable overall for the second weekend and 765 birds were taken.

The table below shows Illinois Youth Turkey Season preliminary harvest figures for both the north and south zones by county, with numbers from 2016 and 2017.

North Zone

Year

County

2016

2017

Adams

32

35

Boone

7

7

Brown

24

24

Bureau

7

9

Calhoun

20

23

Carroll

5

7

Cass

17

21

Champaign

1

6

Christian

1

1

Clark

12

11

Coles

4

6

Cumberland

5

7

DeKalb

 

1

DeWitt

5

8

Edgar

7

3

Ford

1

 

Fulton

31

42

Greene

19

13

Grundy

3

4

Hancock

9

20

Henderson

5

14

Henry

4

5

Iroquois

1

10

Jersey

15

23

JoDaviess

30

29

Kankakee

1

4

Kendall

 

1

Knox

19

29

LaSalle

1

5

Lee

6

18

Livingston

 

1

Logan

1

7

Macon

1

4

Macoupin

31

28

Marshall

5

5

Mason

12

15

McDonough

8

13

McHenry

4

11

McLean

4

6

Menard

8

11

Mercer

12

17

Montgomery

20

31

Morgan

12

18

Moultrie

2

2

Ogle

25

23

Peoria

8

11

Pike

39

52

Putnam

2

1

Rock Island

7

12

Sangamon

11

10

Schuyler

18

27

Scott

6

8

Shelby

8

13

Stark

 

1

Stephenson

12

15

Tazewell

11

6

Vermilion

7

11

Warren

4

7

Whiteside

12

15

Will

2

2

Winnebago

11

13

Woodford

11

6

North Total

606

788

South Zone

Year

County

2016

2017

Alexander

7

14

Bond

18

22

Clay

15

24

Clinton

7

13

Crawford

6

16

Edwards

5

9

Effingham

6

15

Fayette

28

50

Franklin

12

16

Gallatin

12

12

Hamilton

22

34

Hardin

4

9

Jackson

21

40

Jasper

8

11

Jefferson

31

46

Johnson

13

19

Lawrence

5

13

Madison

21

19

Marion

27

41

Massac

9

14

Monroe

10

15

Perry

10

29

Pope

6

17

Pulaski

7

8

Randolph

23

40

Richland

10

8

Saline

12

24

St. Clair

11

11

Union

24

41

Wabash

1

6

Washington

8

22

Wayne

16

30

White

11

28

Williamson

26

37

South Total

452

753

Grand Total

1058

1541

 

 