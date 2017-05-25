Tickets Go On Sale Thursday, June 1; New This Year: Grandstand Ticket Packages

DU QUOIN, IL – Eight dynamic performances plus two FREE concerts are planned for the 2017 Du Quoin State Fair. State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announced today that tickets for the

Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand concert series will go on sale Thursday, June 1 via Ticketmaster.com and the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office.

For the first time, the Du Quoin State Fair will offer a FREE concert in the Grandstand on the opening night (August 25th) of the fair. Dan Hampton, Otis Wilson and Steve McMichael, all members of the ’85 Chicago Bears defensive line, have moved from the gridiron to the Grandstand. The Super Bowl champions have formed a band called The Chicago 6. Fairgoers can expect to hear everything from ZZ Top to Smokey Robinson and John Mellencamp.

Chris Janson will take the stage on Sunday, August 27th along with High Valley. Janson grew up just across the Illinois state line in Perryville, MO, but moved to Nashville right out of high school to purse his dreams of being in the music industry. Known for his talents on the harmonica and high energy shows fans can expect a great show with performances of hit singles like “Fix a Drink,” “Holdin’ Her” and “Buy Me A Boat.”

Monday, August 28th will feature The Gin Blossoms. The Arizona natives came together in the late 1980’s and got their big break by performing at the South by Southwest Music Festival. After that their career took off with hits like, “Hey Jealousy” and “Til I Hear It from You.” They took a brief hiatus, but have come back in full force with “Miss Disarray” being one of their most requested songs.

Granger Smith has exploded on to the music scene recently with a little help from his friend Earl Dibbles Jr., an alter ego he created to make videos and help promote his music. His hits “If the Boot Fits” and “Backroad Song” are sure to be included in Granger’s set list. OnTuesday, August 29th on the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand, Drew Baldridge will be joining Granger Smith.

Dueling Pianos International will be taking the stage on Wednesday, August 30th. This is sure to be a fun filled night as world class dueling piano players entertain fairgoers with a dynamic performance. The show is known for being fun, comedic, and interactive for a show all ages will love. This Grandstand performance is included with the cost of admission with General Admission seating the night of the show.

On Thursday, August 31st, the Roots & Boots Tour will be coming to the Du Quoin State Fair. This tour features Sammy Kershawalong with Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye. Kershaw found success in the 90s with songs like, “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer.” Fans will find that familiar sound with his newest album Better than I Used to Be.

Grammy Award winners, Switchfoot, will perform on the Grandstand stage on Friday, September 1st. Formed in California as a garage band, Switchfoot has come a long way with hits like, “Dare You to Move” and “Meant to Live.” They also founded their own charity event, THE SWITCHFOOT BRO-AM that helps at risk youth in San Diego. Also performing that evening will be Lifehouse. The rock band has sold more than 15 million records worldwide and has played sold out shows around the globe for the last decade. The group is best known for songs such as, “Hanging by a Moment,” “Whatever it Takes,” and “Halfway Gone.”

The Cadillac Three burst on to the music scene with hits like “The South” and “White Lightning”, but lead singer/guitarist Jaren Johnston has written hits for some of today’s biggest mainstream country artists. Hailed for their authenticity and southern rock vibe, they always put on a powerful show. Logan Mize and Chris Cavanaugh will join The Cadillac Three on Saturday, September 2nd.

Ticket prices for each of the Grandstand shows are listed below.

Friday, August 25: Chicago 6

Free Concert – General Admission

Saturday, August 26: TBA

Sunday, August 27: Chris Janson / High Valley

Tier 1 - $25 / Tier 2 - $22 / Tier 3 - $19

Monday, August 28: The Gin Blossoms

Tier 1 - $15 / Tier 2 - $12 / Tier 3 - $9

Tuesday, August 29: Granger Smith / Drew Baldridge

Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14

Wednesday, August 30: Dueling Pianos International

Free Concert – General Admission

Thursday, August 31: Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw / Aaron Tippin / Collin Raye

Tier 1 - $20 / Tier 2 - $17 / Tier 3 - $14

Friday, September 1: Switchfoot / Lifehouse

Tier 1 - $33 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 3 - $27

Saturday, September 2: The Cadillac 3 / Logan Mize / Chris Cavanaugh

Tier 1 - $16 / Tier 2 - $13 / Tier 3 - $10

Sunday, September 3: USAC Racing Series

Adults - $25 / Child - $10

Monday, September 4: ARCA Racing Series: General Tire Grabber 100

Adults - $25 / Child - $10

This year, the Du Quoin State Fair will offer a dynamic deal that allows fairgoers to create their own Grandstand concert experience. TheScore with More ticket package allows fairgoers to customize their visit to the Du Quoin State Fair by selecting three or more concerts to attend plus receive free gate admission for each concert. Fairgoers cannot duplicate concert selections when personalizing their package. The price for the Score with More package will be dependent upon each fairgoer’s concert selection. This exclusive offer sets aside a limited number of tickets for each concert. Special Note: All ticket packages must be purchased by phone (618-542-1335) or in person on the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office. This offer is not available via Ticketmaster.

On June 1, tickets for two of the fair’s most popular events will also go on sale: Truck & Tractor Pulls and Demolition Derby. These tickets will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster.com and at the Du Quoin State Fair Box Office. Dates, times and ticket prices are as follows:

Monday, August 28: Truck & Tractor Pull

7:00pm at Half Mile Track

Adults (13+) - $10 / Kids (3-12) - $5 / Under 3 - FREE

Tuesday, August 29: Truck & Tractor Pull

7:00pm at Half Mile Track

Adults (13+) - $10 / Kids (3-12) - $5 / Under 3 - FREE

Saturday, September 2: Demolition Derby

7:00pm at SI Center

Adults (13+) - $10 / Kids (3-12) - $5 / Under 3 - FREE

In addition, the Du Quoin State Fair is accepting applications for those looking to camp on the fairgrounds during not only the Du Quoin State Fair, but also this summer’s Solar Eclipse. The eclipse will take place on Monday, August 21st – just four days before the state of the Du Quoin State Fair! Southern Illinois is a top viewing destination for this rare astronomical event. The Du Quoin State Fairgrounds offers over 1,000 camping spaces with water and electric hookups, multiple bath houses, unlimited primitive camping, and access to fishing and hiking. Advance reservations are required, and applications can be found online at www.duquoinstatefair.net.

More details regarding ticket sales, special events, and additional grandstand acts will be released in the coming weeks and months. Make plans today to visit the wonderful southern Illinois tradition. We’ll see you at the Du Quoin State Fair August 25 – September 4.

