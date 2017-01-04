The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for their 2017 Cardinals Caravan, which will have six different branches to reach 21 cities in four days later this month.
As in previous years, the Cardinals Caravan will have an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.
New for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan, the team and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming to fight local hunger. At select Caravan stops, fans can bring a nonperishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners. Donations will be collected at all eight Missouri stops, in addition to the Quincy, Ill. and Dyersburg, Tenn. stops.
The full schedule for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan), can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.
photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Caravan One
Players: Aledmys Diaz, Mitch Harris, Carson Kelly, Harrison Bader
Alumni: Jason Simontacchi, Kerry Robinson
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Friday, January 13
|Hannibal, MO
|Hannibal Admiral Koontz Armory
|12:00 PM
|217-223-5292
|Friday, January 13
|Jefferson City, MO
|Missouri Farm Bureau Center
|6:00 PM
|573-875-1099
|Saturday, January 14
|Columbia, MO
|Stoney Creek Hotel & Conf. Ctr.
|12:00 PM
|573-875-1099
|Saturday, January 14
|Fulton, MO
|Westminster College Mueller Hall
|5:00 PM
|573-592-5319
Caravan Two
Players: Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia, Paul DeJong
Alumni: Tom Lawless, Kyle McClellan
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Friday, January 13
|Springfield, MO
|Hammons Field
|12:15 PM
|417-863-0395
|Friday, January 13
|Springfield, MO
|JQH Arena*
|TBD
|417-863-0395
|Saturday, January 14
|Joplin, MO
|Taylor Performing Arts Ctr. (MSSU)
|12:00 PM
|417-625-9777
|Saturday, January 14
|Rolla, MO
|Rolla High School Gymnasium
|5:30 PM
|573-364-2525
Caravan Three
Players: Randal Grichuk, Luke Weaver, Sam Tuivailala, Austin Gomber
Alumni: Stubby Clapp, Danny Cox
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Friday, January 13
|Memphis, TN
|AutoZone Park
|6:30 PM
|901-721-6050
|Saturday, January 14
|Jonesboro, AR
|The Mall at Turtle Creek
|12:00 PM
|870-934-5000
|Saturday, January 14
|Dyersburg, TN
|Dyer County High School
|5:00 PM
|731-627-2229
Caravan Four
Players: Kolten Wong, Marco Gonzales, Mike Mayers, Luke Voit
Alumni: Alan Benes
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Friday, January 13
|Champaign, IL
|I Hotel and Conference Center
|12:00 PM
|217-819-5656
|Friday, January 13
|Peoria, IL
|Embassy Suites Hotel
|6:00 PM
|309-637-3700
|Saturday, January 14
|Quincy, IL
|Baldwin School Gym
|5:30PM
|217-228-6600
Caravan Five
Players: Alex Reyes, Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, Ryan Sherriff
Alumni: Brad Thompson, Al Hrabosky, Cliff Politte
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Sunday, January 15
|Mattoon, IL
|Lake Land College – Field House
|12:00 PM
|217-234-5333
|Sunday, January 15
|Decatur, IL
|Decatur Hotel & Conference Center
|6:00 PM
|217-422-8800
|Monday, January 16
|Springfield, IL
|Prairie Capital Convention Center
|12:00 PM
|217-788-8800
|Monday, January 16
|Effingham, IL
|Thelma Keller Convention Center
|5:30 PM
|217-347-5115
Caravan Six
Players: Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom
Alumni: Scott Cooper, Ray King
|Date
|City
|Location
|Time
|Call for Info
|Sunday, January 15
|Carbondale, IL
|SIU Arena
|12:30 PM
|618-684-4561
|Sunday, January 15
|Evansville, IN
|USI – Physical Activities Center
|6:00 PM
|812-465-1022
|Monday, January 16
|Paducah, KY
|Paducah McCracken Conv. & Expo Ctr
|12:00 PM
|270-408-1346
|Monday, January 16
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Osage Community Center
|5:30 PM
|573-339-6342