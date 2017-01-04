The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for their 2017 Cardinals Caravan, which will have six different branches to reach 21 cities in four days later this month.

As in previous years, the Cardinals Caravan will have an autograph ticket system at each stop. The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player. Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

New for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan, the team and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming to fight local hunger. At select Caravan stops, fans can bring a nonperishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners. Donations will be collected at all eight Missouri stops, in addition to the Quincy, Ill. and Dyersburg, Tenn. stops.

The full schedule for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan), can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports



Caravan One

Players: Aledmys Diaz, Mitch Harris, Carson Kelly, Harrison Bader

Alumni: Jason Simontacchi, Kerry Robinson

Date City Location Time Call for Info Friday, January 13 Hannibal, MO Hannibal Admiral Koontz Armory 12:00 PM 217-223-5292 Friday, January 13 Jefferson City, MO Missouri Farm Bureau Center 6:00 PM 573-875-1099 Saturday, January 14 Columbia, MO Stoney Creek Hotel & Conf. Ctr. 12:00 PM 573-875-1099 Saturday, January 14 Fulton, MO Westminster College Mueller Hall 5:00 PM 573-592-5319



Caravan Two

Players: Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia, Paul DeJong

Alumni: Tom Lawless, Kyle McClellan

Date City Location Time Call for Info Friday, January 13 Springfield, MO Hammons Field 12:15 PM 417-863-0395 Friday, January 13 Springfield, MO JQH Arena* TBD 417-863-0395 Saturday, January 14 Joplin, MO Taylor Performing Arts Ctr. (MSSU) 12:00 PM 417-625-9777 Saturday, January 14 Rolla, MO Rolla High School Gymnasium 5:30 PM 573-364-2525



Caravan Three

Players: Randal Grichuk, Luke Weaver, Sam Tuivailala, Austin Gomber

Alumni: Stubby Clapp, Danny Cox

Date City Location Time Call for Info Friday, January 13 Memphis, TN AutoZone Park 6:30 PM 901-721-6050 Saturday, January 14 Jonesboro, AR The Mall at Turtle Creek 12:00 PM 870-934-5000 Saturday, January 14 Dyersburg, TN Dyer County High School 5:00 PM 731-627-2229



Caravan Four

Players: Kolten Wong, Marco Gonzales, Mike Mayers, Luke Voit

Alumni: Alan Benes

Date City Location Time Call for Info Friday, January 13 Champaign, IL I Hotel and Conference Center 12:00 PM 217-819-5656 Friday, January 13 Peoria, IL Embassy Suites Hotel 6:00 PM 309-637-3700 Saturday, January 14 Quincy, IL Baldwin School Gym 5:30PM 217-228-6600



Caravan Five

Players: Alex Reyes, Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, Ryan Sherriff

Alumni: Brad Thompson, Al Hrabosky, Cliff Politte

Date City Location Time Call for Info Sunday, January 15 Mattoon, IL Lake Land College – Field House 12:00 PM 217-234-5333 Sunday, January 15 Decatur, IL Decatur Hotel & Conference Center 6:00 PM 217-422-8800 Monday, January 16 Springfield, IL Prairie Capital Convention Center 12:00 PM 217-788-8800 Monday, January 16 Effingham, IL Thelma Keller Convention Center 5:30 PM 217-347-5115



Caravan Six

Players: Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom

Alumni: Scott Cooper, Ray King