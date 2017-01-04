The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the schedule for their 2017 Cardinals Caravan, which will have six different branches to reach 21 cities in four days later this month.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

As in previous years, the Cardinals Caravan will have an autograph ticket system at each stop.  The first 400 kids, ages 15 and under, through the door on the day of the event will receive a free autograph ticket which guarantees one autograph from each current and former player.  Due to high demand, autographs will only be available for fans 15 and under.

stl-cards-caravan-2017New for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan, the team and Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance are teaming to fight local hunger.  At select Caravan stops, fans can bring a nonperishable food donation to help those in need through Feeding Missouri’s fine partners.  Donations will be collected at all eight Missouri stops, in addition to the Quincy, Ill. and Dyersburg, Tenn. stops.

The full schedule for the 2017 Cardinals Caravan (#CardsCaravan), can be found at cardinals.com/caravan.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports


Caravan One

Article continues after sponsor message

Players: Aledmys Diaz, Mitch Harris, Carson Kelly, Harrison Bader
Alumni: Jason Simontacchi, Kerry Robinson

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Friday, January 13Hannibal, MOHannibal Admiral Koontz Armory12:00 PM217-223-5292
Friday, January 13Jefferson City, MOMissouri Farm Bureau Center6:00 PM573-875-1099
Saturday, January 14Columbia, MOStoney Creek Hotel & Conf. Ctr.12:00 PM573-875-1099
Saturday, January 14Fulton, MOWestminster College Mueller Hall5:00 PM573-592-5319


Caravan Two
Players: Stephen Piscotty, Greg Garcia, Paul DeJong
Alumni: Tom Lawless, Kyle McClellan

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Friday, January 13Springfield, MOHammons Field12:15 PM417-863-0395
Friday, January 13Springfield, MOJQH Arena*TBD417-863-0395
Saturday, January 14Joplin, MOTaylor Performing Arts Ctr. (MSSU)12:00 PM417-625-9777
Saturday, January 14Rolla, MORolla High School Gymnasium5:30 PM573-364-2525


Caravan Three
Players: Randal Grichuk, Luke Weaver, Sam Tuivailala, Austin Gomber
Alumni: Stubby Clapp, Danny Cox

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Friday, January 13Memphis, TNAutoZone Park6:30 PM901-721-6050
Saturday, January 14Jonesboro, ARThe Mall at Turtle Creek12:00 PM870-934-5000
Saturday, January 14Dyersburg, TNDyer County High School5:00 PM731-627-2229


Caravan Four
Players: Kolten Wong, Marco Gonzales, Mike Mayers, Luke Voit
Alumni: Alan Benes

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Friday, January 13Champaign, ILI Hotel and Conference Center12:00 PM217-819-5656
Friday, January 13Peoria, ILEmbassy Suites Hotel6:00 PM309-637-3700
Saturday, January 14Quincy, ILBaldwin School Gym5:30PM217-228-6600


Caravan Five
Players: Alex Reyes, Miguel Socolovich, Rowan Wick, Ryan Sherriff
Alumni: Brad Thompson, Al Hrabosky, Cliff Politte

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Sunday, January 15Mattoon, ILLake Land College – Field House12:00 PM217-234-5333
Sunday, January 15Decatur, ILDecatur Hotel & Conference Center6:00 PM217-422-8800
Monday, January 16Springfield, ILPrairie Capital Convention Center12:00 PM217-788-8800
Monday, January 16Effingham, ILThelma Keller Convention Center5:30 PM217-347-5115


Caravan Six
Players: Tyler Lyons, Jose Martinez, John Gant, Patrick Wisdom
Alumni: Scott Cooper, Ray King

DateCityLocationTimeCall for Info
Sunday, January 15Carbondale, ILSIU Arena12:30 PM618-684-4561
Sunday, January 15Evansville, INUSI – Physical Activities Center6:00 PM812-465-1022
Monday, January 16Paducah, KYPaducah McCracken Conv. & Expo Ctr12:00 PM270-408-1346
Monday, January 16Cape Girardeau, MOOsage Community Center5:30 PM573-339-6342

 

More like this:

St. Patrick's Day Fun, Live Music, & Voter Rally Headline Your Weekend Go-Guide
Mar 13, 2025
100 Years Ago: Izaak Walton League, Alton Chapter, Founded to Protect Fishing
Mar 20, 2025
Executive Exchange Meetings: Enhance Your Business Network
Feb 14, 2025
Public Hearings Resume On Rams Spending Proposal
Jan 14, 2025
Alton, Collinsville, Locations Included In Annual St. Louis Blues Blood Drive
Jan 16, 2025

 