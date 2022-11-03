ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Thursday, November 3, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jayana Johnson, 24 years of age, of the 8400 block of Plaza Rock Court, Missouri 63114, for Endangering the Welfare of a Child First Degree.

Johnson is being held on $200,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant is 24 years old. The victim is a 10-month-old child. The defendant was responsible for providing care and nutrition for the Victim. Defendant failed to do so. The victim was admitted to Children’s Hospital with severe injuries, including rickets, pneumonia, severe malnutrition, failure to thrive, and approximately 17 bone fractures as a result of lack of care.

The victim was admitted to the PICU. Defendant removed the victim from the hospital without notifying any hospital personnel. Children’s Division had obtained protective custody for the victim and notified the defendant that they needed to take the child. Medical personnel had concerns that the victim would not survive unless she received immediate medical attention. The defendant concealed the victim from authorities for several hours resulting in an AMBER Alert being issued. Police interviewed the defendant and she made statements acknowledging that she was aware the victim was underdeveloped and was aware of the child’s injuries and deformities over the last several months.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

