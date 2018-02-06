20 local students appointed to Honor List at Missouri University of Science and Technology
ROLLA, Mo. - Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2017 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.
For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.
Alton, Illinois
Ben E. Moyer, mining engineering, junior
Brighton, Illinois
Jonathan Alexander Tutterow, engineering , freshman
Edwardsville, Illinois
Joseph H. Aydt, mechanical engineering, junior
Matthew G. Barton, engineering , freshman
Zachariah Lanter Fensterman, computer science, freshman
Ashley Marie Fillback, civil engineering, junior
Adam J. Gausmann, computer science, freshman
Brendan M. Hentz, aerospace engineering, junior
Jason Edward Johnson, mechanical engineering, sophomore
Kyle R. Johnson, engineering , freshman
Joshua James Slaby, mechanical engineering, senior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
Austin Parker Foutch, aerospace engineering, senior
Matthew Rohen Jones, ceramic engineering, senior
Luke D. Raffaelle, engineering , sophomore
Godfrey, Illinois
Zachary Thomas Farniok, mechanical engineering, senior
Jennifer L. Huber, architectural engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
Austin Daniel Padgett, physics, sophomore
Jerseyville, Illinois
Breanna M. Autery, engineering , freshman
Andrew J. Miller, mechanical engineering, junior
Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, junior
More like this: