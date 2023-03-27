JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals were charged with meth-related offenses in Jersey County over the past week, according to recent court filings from the Jersey County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Michael C. Ault, 38, of East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, as well as driving on a suspended license. He “knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver more than 15 grams, but not more than 100 grams, of methamphetamine” on March 22, 2023.

Ault was charged with a Class X felony for the meth offense and his bail was set at $50,000. His preliminary hearing is set for March 29 at 1 p.m. More information and updates on this case are available here.

Nicholas J. Shewmake, 29, of Wood River, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. On March 19, 2023, he was found in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

Shewmake was charged with a Class 3 felony for the meth offense and his bail was set at $10,000. More information and updates on this case are available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

