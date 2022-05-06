BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is joining the Selfreliance Foundation and the Illinois Credit Union Foundation in supporting the people of Ukraine.

100% of donations collected in support of Selfreliance Foundation’s Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund will be going to US-based non-governmental organizations (NGOs) working with Ukraine. Selfreliance Federal Credit Union is one of 12 Ukrainian credit unions founded in the U.S. and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Donations can be made in person at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch, by phone through the Member Support Center at 618-258-3168, or by mail. For check donations, please make payable to “Illinois Credit Union Foundation” with “1st Mid CU Ukrainian Fund” in the memo line. Donations made via check will receive a donor receipt from the Illinois Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization.

Checks can be dropped off at any branch or mailed to: Illinois Credit Union Foundation, 1st MidAmerica CU Ukrainian Fund, 731 E. Bethalto Dr. Bethalto, IL 62010.

Cash donations can also be made at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union location. Please note we are unable to provide donor receipts, for tax purposes, for donations made in person.

Donations will be accepted through May 31, 2022.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

