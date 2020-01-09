BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union supported the Madison County Child Advocacy Center through the 12th Annual Charity Golf Outing in 2019. Through sponsorships, registration fees and donations, and other fundraising efforts, 1st MidAmerica raised a total of $24,416.46.

“With grateful hearts, we celebrate all that 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has done to support the Center. They help us provide hope and healing to children living in Madison and Bond Counties. We are thankful for their unwavering support to ensure that all children are heard, supported and connected,” said Carrie Cohan, CAC Executive Director.

Total funds raised at the Charity Golf Outing over the past seven years for the center exceed $191,000.

“We’re so happy to have continued our partnership with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center. We are grateful to have had another successful year of fundraising through the golf outing for the Center again in 2019,” said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing and Communication at 1st MidAmerica.

