BETHALTO—1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location, in area high school guidance departments, or online at www.1stMidAmerica.org. Applications are due Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Over 57 area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

