Bethalto, Illinois—Tuesday, January 21, 2020—1st MidAmerica Credit Union will award five $1,000 scholarships to area high school seniors in May. Applications are available at any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union branch location, in area high school guidance departments, or online at www.1stMidAmerica.org. Applications are due Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Over 52 area youth have benefited from the 1st MidAmerica Credit Union scholarships, which were introduced in 2005. Scholarships may be applied to tuition, fees or other educational expenses.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following Illinois counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Fayette, Calhoun, Greene, Jersey, Pike, Morgan, Scott, Sangamon, Clinton, Monroe, St. Clair, Macon, Christian, Randolph, Marion, Jefferson, Washington, Brown, Cass, Menard, Logan, Dewitt, Piatt, Moultrie, Shelby, or Effingham. Local branches are located in Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Edwardsville, Godfrey, Granite City, Jerseyville, Troy and Wood River.

