BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is always looking for ways to help members improve their financial health and reach their financial goals. In 2016, the Savings Tracker Program was instituted to track the amount of money members saved just by doing their business at the credit union. Since the program’s inception in 2016, members have saved over $33,000,000.

In 2021, members saved over $9.3 million. Over 870 savings stories were submitted by team members. Success stories ranged from a car loan refinance that led to $6,872 in savings, to a debt consolidation through a home equity loan that saved a member $3,649.

Tracking is already in full swing for 2022. In January alone, members saved $244,069 through refinancing their car loans, debt consolidation, high rate credit card balance transfers and more.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

