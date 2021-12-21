BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recently recognized with the Louise Herring Award at the state level, by the Illinois Credit Union League, and nationally, by the Credit Union National Association, for the Savings Tracker program. The Louise Herring Award recognizes credit unions for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people into action.

The credit union uses Savings Tracker to track the amount of money members are saved just by doing their business at the credit union. Whether it's refinancing an auto loan and saving $3,000 over the course of the loan with a lower rate, or transferring a high balance credit card over to a 1st MidAmerica Platinum Visa with a lower rate and saving $1,000, team members log their success stories and add to the growing total of money saved. At 2020 year-end, members saved over $24 million since the program began in 2016.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award for our Savings Tracker program. This program highlights just how much money the credit union saves members and how we’re impacting their financial well-being. That’s what we work to do every day at 1st MidAmerica – help our members reach their financial goals,” said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing and Communications.

1st MidAmerica was also the recipient of the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award at the state level for the Colors of Cancer and Flock for a Cure Campaign benefitting the American Cancer Society. The Dora Maxwell award honors the work credit unions do to strengthen local communities.

The Colors of Cancer campaign included several different ways 1st MidAmerica employees could donate funds to the American Cancer Society. Employees could purchase a $5 virtual ribbon to honor someone with cancer through the Tribute Ribbon Wall, through a raffle or pin-up sales, and through the Flock for a Cure flamingo flock. A total of $2,881 was raised for the American Cancer Society through these fundraisers.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is not for profit, financial cooperative that has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

