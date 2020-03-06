Bethalto, Illinois—Friday, March 6, 2020 – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union was recently recognized with the Louise Herring Award at the state level, by the Illinois Credit Union League, and nationally, by the Credit Union National Association, for extending cybersecurity efforts to members. The Louise Herring Award recognizes credit unions for putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people to action.

Through this program, the credit union helped members become more aware of personal, financial security when using technology. The program included cybersecurity seminars for members, a lunch and learn topic for business partners, and a Tech on Tour day in branches. During the Techs on Tour events, the credit union partnered with a technology vendor to scan members’ personal computers for viruses and perform needed updates.

“We are honored and excited to receive this award for our cybersecurity efforts. This program was a unique opportunity to highlight our internal emphasis on data security and protection to our members while encouraging them to get involved as well,” said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing and Communication.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

