BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be holding a hiring event Friday, April 8. Part time and full time job opportunities are available. 1st MidAmerica will be holding open interviews on Friday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Applicants are reminded to bring their resumé to the in-person event located at 301 Mechanical Drive in East Alton. 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.