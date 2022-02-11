WOOD RIVER — Madison County Child Advocacy Center continues to benefit from the generosities of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union and its employees.

Credit Union officials presented the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) with a check for $24,000 that it raised through its annual charity golf tournament.

“The credit union is an active ‘partner in hope’ with the CAC and consistently supports its mission,” CAC Executive Director Carrie Cohan said.



Since 2013, the funds raised by 1st MidAmerica’s golf tournament has been donated to the CAC.

“The support that the Center received through this tournament is incredible,” Cohan said. “We are grateful to 1st MidAmerica for their generosity, partnership and commitment to ensuring children and families are heard supported and connected throughout an abuse allegation.”

President and CEO of 1st MidAmerica, Alan Meyer, said the partnership between the credit union and CAC is special and the credit union is pleased to support the center’s work.

“We are grateful to our partners and the people in our community who choose to support our annual charity golf outing through sponsorship and participation,” Meyer said.

Meyer said on the last Friday and Saturday of each month, employees at 1st MidAmerica wear jeans and logo “CU in the Community” shirts.

“’CU in the Community’ allows employees to wear jeans on the designated days in exchange for a $5/month donation,” he said. “This is just one of the many ways 1st MidAmerica Credit Union supports the local community. Each month the donation is sent to a different organization.”



The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is a resource for children and families in Madison and Bond Counties experiencing an abuse allegation. The Center provides vital services to children and families including forensic interviews, case management services, on site therapy services and prevention education.



“In 2021, 486 children received a forensic interview,” Cohan said.

She said also in 2021, case managers at the CAC provided supportive services to over 1,700 clients.

“Trauma focused therapy services were held virtually and in person to provide healing to 282 children and family members,” Cohan said. “The Center adapted in person child sexual abuse prevention education to a virtual format for local schools in our community and provided this important education to nearly 5,000 students.”

Visit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center website at www.madco-cac.org or on Facebook @madcocac to learn more.

