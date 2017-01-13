BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has made the decision to close all of their branches in the region in preparation for the ice storm making its way into the area.

"Due to current, icy weather conditions, we are closing all branches in the St. Louis Metro-East Region and our Member Support Center at 12:00 p.m. today," a message directed toward members of the credit union said.

"As the storm progresses, we will send an update on the status of branch availability for Saturday.
 
"The following branches will remain open at this time: Decatur, IL at 202 E. Ash," the message also said.

The Bethalto 111 and Alton Broadway locations were closed prior to the start of the workday on Friday.

