BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Alyssa Mann, Aubrie Hancock, Cate Breden, Kathryn Pelot, and Lucas Moore.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alyssa Mann is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend Southwest Baptist University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science, then obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Aubrie Hancock, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and earn a degree in Music and Vet Tech.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cate Breden is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to earn a degree in Accounting from Illinois College.

Kathryn Pelot, a Roxana High School graduate, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to earn a degree in Art and Interior Design.

Lucas Moore is a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. He plans to attend Illinois State University to study Kinesiology and Recreation, Athletic Training.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

$5,000 Awarded to 1st MidAmerica Credit Union Scholarship Winners
Jul 8, 2025
L&C Student Ambassadors Forge Paths in Leadership, Purpose and Service
Aug 6, 2025
LC Welcomes New Faculty Members for Fall 2025 Semester
Sep 4, 2025
Jerseyville High Schooler Named to the Illinois State Board of Education Student Advisory Council
Sep 5, 2025
Holly Sexton Does It All at Highland High School
6 days ago

 