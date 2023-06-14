Listen to the story

BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union recently awarded five, $1,000 scholarships to local area high school graduates Alyssa Mann, Aubrie Hancock, Cate Breden, Kathryn Pelot, and Lucas Moore.

Alyssa Mann is a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. She plans to attend Southwest Baptist University to pursue a degree in Exercise Science, then obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy.

Aubrie Hancock, a graduate of Alton High School, plans to attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville and earn a degree in Music and Vet Tech.

Cate Breden is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to earn a degree in Accounting from Illinois College.

Kathryn Pelot, a Roxana High School graduate, plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College to earn a degree in Art and Interior Design.

Lucas Moore is a graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. He plans to attend Illinois State University to study Kinesiology and Recreation, Athletic Training.

