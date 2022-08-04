1st MidAmerica Credit Union Awarded On The Forbes America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022 List.

BETHALTO – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union has been recognized for the third consecutive year on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

“It is a great honor to be recognized as one of the top three credit unions serving Illinois for the third consecutive year,” said Alan Meyer, President, and CEO of 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Forbes and Statista identified America’s Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022 based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 US consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations regarding overall satisfaction; they also assessed banks in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

“This award is a reflection of the work our employees do every day, serving over 69,000 1st MidAmerica members, and helping each one achieve their financial goals,” Meyer added.

Of more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, only 3.6% were awarded the designation.

For a complete list of Forbes’ list of America’s Best Credit Unions in Each State for 2022, visit www.forbes.com/best-in-state-credit-unions/.

For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

