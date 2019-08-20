Bethalto, Illinois— 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Walter Daniels as the new Branch Manager of the Edwardsville location. Daniels comes to the credit union with over 27 years of financial services experience.

“I’m excited to join the credit union and assist our members in Edwardsville. This is a great community and I’m looking forward to sharing the credit union difference here,” said Daniels.

Daniels lives in Troy with his wife and 4 children. He volunteers with the Royal Vagabonds Foundation and is looking forward to getting involved in the community with 1st MidAmerica.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that currently serves more than 68,000 members through 12 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 30 counties in central Illinois and one county in western Missouri. For more information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union visit www.1stMidAmerica.org.

