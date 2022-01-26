1st MidAmerica Credit Union Community presents a check to the grant recipients.

GRANITE CITY – 1st MidAmerica Credit Union announced its three recipients of the Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Teacher Grants for the 2021 Fall Semester, as announced January 25 at the GCSD9 School Board Meeting.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Community Relations Coordinator Alicia Lignoul presented each honoree with a $250 grant. In addition, the grant winners received a framed certificate from GCSD9 Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann.

Below is a list of the three honorees and how the $250 grant will be used:

Debbie LeVault - Wilson 1st Grade

  • Caterpillars (Real caterpillars that turn into butterflies)

Dr. Liz Niepert - GCSD9 Instructional Technology Coordinator

  • Dash and Dot robots

Kathy Roustio - Prather Kindergarten

  • IPEVO Projector

For more information about 1st MidAmerican Credit Union, visit www.1stmidamerica.org/#.

