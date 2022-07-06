BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Michelle Perkins as the new Regional Manager. Perkins comes to the credit union with 20 years of experience in financial services.

Through the years, Perkins has held various member-facing positions at financial institutions, including member service and management roles. This experience will make Perkins an excellent addition to the 1stMidAmerica team.

“I’m proud to be a part of this world-class organization and excited to help lead the charge!” said Perkins.

Perkins resides in Florissant and enjoys spending time with her husband, four adult children, and grandson. She has volunteered as the Vice President of Operations of the National Black MBA Association for the past 12 years and is active in their Leaders of Tomorrow teen mentoring program.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

