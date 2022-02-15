Julius Sims, Regional ManagerBETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Julius Sims as the new Regional Manager. Sims comes to the credit union with over 15 years of experience in financial services.

With his previous experience as a market manager, Sims will be an excellent addition to the operations team at 1st MidAmerica. Through the years, Sims has held both member-facing and back office positions at financial institutions that will lend him a unique perspective in his role.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m excited to get started at 1st MidAmerica. I’m looking forward to helping and coaching the leaders of the operations team,” Sims said.

Sims resides in Florissant. He volunteers with the National Black MBA Association, with his church and other various organizations.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this:

1st MidAmerica Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants For Granite City School District #9
Feb 26, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union 2025 Scholarship Applications Available  
Jan 21, 2025
1st MidAmerica Credit Union Warns Members of Scam Calls
Feb 13, 2025
Revity Credit Union Elects Board Of Directors & Receives State Awards
Mar 11, 2025
2025 Women of Distinction: Rose Gibson Credits Other Women for Her Success in Community Service
Mar 1, 2025

 