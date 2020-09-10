BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Jared Siebert as the new Assistant Vice President of Commercial Services. Siebert comes to the credit union with over 14 years of experience in financial services, with 6 years in commercial services.

With his previous commercial services experience and financial services background, Siebert will be an outstanding addition to the 1st MidAmerica team. He will be responsible for originating commercial loans for the credit union and monitoring and assisting members.

“I’m looking forward to helping and listening to local businesses. I’m excited to help businesses find solutions and reach their goals,” said Siebert.

Siebert resides in Edwardsville and is actively involved in the community. He is a board member of Edwardsville CEO, a member of Edwardsville Rotary, Glen Carbon Kiwanis, and SIUE Alumni Association. He looks forward to volunteering with the 1st MidAmerica community team.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

