BETHALTO — 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Elysa Robin as the new Vice President of Human Resources. Robin comes to the credit union with over 32 years of human resources experience.

“I like the community aspect of the credit union. I admire 1st MidAmerica’s community presence and am looking forward to being involved in the community and working with the members we serve,” said Robin.

Article continues after sponsor message

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Robin is looking forward to getting to know the Riverbend area and getting involved in the Metro East Illinois Society for Human Resources Management.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this: