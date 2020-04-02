BETHALTO - 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is pleased to announce Donise Georgeff as the new Commercial Services Manager. Georgeff comes to the credit union with over 33 years of commercial and financial services experience.

Georgeff has spent the past 18 years in commercial services.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I like the community feel of the credit union. I’m looking forward to building relationships with businesses in the community and assisting them with their Cash Management and Deposit needs,” said Georgeff.

Georgeff resides in Edwardsville. She is involved with United Way and was a past CASA board member.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union has a mission of exceeding member expectations. Additional information can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

More like this: