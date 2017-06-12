June 12, 2017 --- Bethalto, Illinois—1st MidAmerica Credit Union will be hosting its 10th Annual Charity Golf Outing on September 15, 2017 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Club in Alton, Illinois. Proceeds will benefit the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

Many sponsorship levels are available and golfers of all skill levels are welcome and invited to participate. Reservations are required and space is limited. Foursomes are $400 per team or $100 for individual players. Registration fees include mulligans, skins, 18 holes of golf and fun, lunch, dinner, beverages on the course, and a free round of golf for later use. Multiple sponsorship levels are available. From signs on the course to adding a company logo to golf gloves, beverage carts, or meal banners, a spot is open for organizations to show their support.

“Because of our community’s overwhelming support in recent years, we expect this year to be a record fundraiser with the outing selling out again,” said Amber Scott, Vice President of Marketing at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Anyone interested in participating in as a sponsor and/or player can visit

www.1stmidamerica.org/ or stop by any 1st MidAmerica Credit Union location to pick up forms.

The credit union community team has been able to raise more than $160,000 for local charities since the inception of the annual golf event.

The mission of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center is to provide a professional and child-friendly environment to assist in the investigation of allegations of child abuse, provide access to services and treatment for victims and their families, and raise awareness within the community. Their network reaches past Madison County, as their facility is also used by police departments in surrounding counties when necessary. Before the CAC opened, a child who was a victim or witnessed a violent crime would often be interviewed by eight to 12 different people before the case went to trial. Because of the CAC, abused children no longer have to endure such a strenuous interviewing process and authorities are better able to prosecute abuse cases.

With a history of serving members’ financial needs for over 80 years, 1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a not for profit cooperative financial institution that now serves more than 61,000 members through 11 locations in Illinois and one in Missouri. Additional information about 1st MidAmerica Credit Union can be found at www.1stMidAmerica.org.

