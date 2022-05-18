ST. LOUIS — Baseball season is in full swing, and that means it’s once again time to roll up a sleeve to help save lives. Join the Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, and the American Red Cross at the 19th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive June 14-16 at 22 locations in the St. Louis, Greater St. Louis, Metro East, and Southwestern Illinois areas. Everyone who attempts to donate will receive a limited-edition St. Louis Cardinals ‘Knock It Outta The Park’ T-shirt and bonus item while supplies last.

The Cardinals Blood Drive always comes at a critical time of year. The last two years presented new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and over the last month presentation of donors has continued to decline. Those who have a desire to help save lives can step up to the plate and participate in this year’s event.

Since its inception in 2004, nearly 16,500 blood donations have been collected at the Cardinals Blood Drive. This year our goal is to collect more than 1,700 donations of lifesaving blood. The full list of locations is below.

19th Annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive Locations:

Tuesday, June 14 – all times at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Salvation Army Gateway Citadel Corps, 824 Union Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

James J. Egan Center, 1 James J Egan Center, Florissant, Mo. 63033

Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, Mo. 63019

Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road, Imperial, Mo. 63052

St. Clement Knights of Columbus, Highway J, Bowling Green, Mo. 63334

Crystal City Elks Lodge #1721, 4 Elks Drive, Crystal City, Mo. 63019

Turner Hall, 211 E. Cherry St., Columbia, Ill. 62236

American Legion Post #365, 1022 Vandalia, Collinsville, Ill. 62234

Greater Alton Church, 506 E. Airline Dr., East Alton, Ill. 62024

Wednesday, June 15 – All times 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Heights, 8001 Dale Ave., Richmond Heights, Mo. 63117

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, 1112 E. Cherry St., Troy, Mo. 63379

Ballwin Community Center, 1 Ballwin Commons Circle Drive, Ballwin, Mo. 63021

Favazza’s on the Hill, 5201 Southwest Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63139

St. Luke’s UMC, 2761 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63125

Washington Elks Lodge #1559, 1459 West Fifth St., Washington, Mo. 63090

O’Fallon Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr., O’Fallon, Mo. 63366

Chester American Legion Hall, 500 E. Opdyke, Chester, Ill. 62233

Thursday, June 16 – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bayless High School, 4532 Weber Rd., St. Louis, Mo. 63123

Drury Inn and Suites, 5 Lambert Drury Place, Valley Park, Mo. 63088

St. Charles Elks Lodge, 560 St. Peters Howell Road, St. Charles, Mo. 63304

Farmington Community Civic Center, 2 Black Night Drive, Farmington, Mo. 63640

Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Ill. 62220

Donors of all blood types are needed at this year’s St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products. Each day, the Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations to meet the needs of patients at approximately 2,500 hospitals across the country.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities. While donors are no longer required to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason. The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment at the 19th annual St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter/mention sponsor code CARDS, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

