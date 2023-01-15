18-Year-Old Dies: ISP Investigates Homicide In East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS – At 3:27 p.m. on January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police Zone 6 Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG) responded to the 800 block of North 80th Street to investigate a homicide.
The victim, an 18-year-old male of East St. Louis was fatally injured when he was struck by gunfire.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS) or PSEG Agents at 618-343-5239. Witnesses can remain anonymous.