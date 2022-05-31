BRUSSELS - The Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a single-vehicle fatal traffic crash that involved a 2002 orange Yamaha motorcycle and an 18-year-old at 8:38 p.m. Monday at Illinois Route 100 southbound at the Brussels Ferry in Jersey County.

This is preliminary information being released by ISP:

DRIVER:

Unit 1- 18-year-old male from O’Fallon, IL – Deceased.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling on Illinois Route 100 southbound, just north of the Brussels Ferry Entrance. The driver of Unit 1 lost control and went off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail.

The driver of Unit 1 was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced deceased.

