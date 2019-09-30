BRIGHTON - An 18-year-old driver died in a single-vehicle car crash at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Lageman Road 484 feet north of West Dutch Lane near Brighton in Jersey County.

The driver was - Jamie Edelen, 18, of Brighton.

Illinois State Police said the unit driven by Edelen was northbound on Lageman Road when the vehicle left the right side of the roadway traveled on the grass shoulder and came back onto the roadway, lost control, going across the roadway, and off the left side of the roadway. ISP said the vehicle struck a tree line and fence, coming to rest facing south in the yard of a farm. ISP said the driver of the unit was discovered deceased in the vehicle.

Born August 17, 2001 in Alton, she was the daughter of Timothy and Jeanne (Manns) Edelen of Brighton. Jamie graduated from Southwestern High School in 2019. She was a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Club, and FFA. She played powder-puff football all four years, and lettered in track her junior year. Since graduating from high school she had been attending Lewis and Clark Community College.

She enjoyed fishing, training dogs, bull riding and football. Along with her parents, she is survived by a sister, Stacy Edelen of Brighton, a brother, Hunter Edelen of Brighton, grandparents, Kenneth Edelen of Godfrey, Barb Edelen of Godfrey and Phyllis Manns of Bethalto. Also surviving are her aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandpa, George Manns and all of her great grandparents, Robert and Laverna Wehrman, and Albert and Tillie Lane. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton where funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019. Reverend Charles Schwaab will officiate. Burial will be at Elsah Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com

