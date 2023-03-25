GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s 18th Annual Student Art Exhibition returns to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery, March 31.

The exhibit, which will run through April 30, will open with a reception from 4-6 p.m., Friday, March 31.

According to Art Program Coordinator Angela Hung, 91 pieces will be featured in the show, many of which will be available for purchase.

“Student Art Exhibition is always the highlight for the Art Department each year,” Hung said. “People can expect to see a variety of media and techniques that our students put into their work. Students have produced great quality of work this year. We are very proud of all of them."

Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, with three honorable mention awards.

The event is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays throughout the exhibition.

Learn more at www.lc.edu/art-student.

For more information on the exhibit or L&C’s Associate in Fine Art program, visit www.lc.edu/program/AFAart or contact Hung at (618) 468-4665 or ahung@lc.edu.

