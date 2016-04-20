METRO EAST - The Christian Business Men’s Committee (CBMC), invites the Metro-East community to join Congressmen John Shimkus, Rodney Davis and Mike Bost at the Annual Congressional Prayer Breakfast 7 a.m. Monday, May 2. Dr. Mark Whitacre, who was portrayed by actor Matt Damon in the Feature film, “The Informant” will be this year’s featured speaker.

More than 800 civic leaders, business professionals and area residents are expected to gather at the Gateway Convention Center, One Gateway Drive in Collinsville, Illinois to hear Dr. Whitacre’s powerful story and share a few moments in reflection and prayer.

“It is always extremely moving to see the number of people that turn out to affirm the value of good leadership both in local business dealings and in our national” said Gary Tedrick, president of Answer Midwest and long-time event coordinator. “This year’s speaker has much to teach us.”

Whitacre is the author of “When Good Leaders Lose Their Way”. He is the highest ranked executive of any Fortune 500 company in US history to become a whistleblower and is responsible for uncovering the ADM price-fixing scandal in the early 1990’s. CBMC invited Whitacre to share his one-of-a-kind insight into corporate ethics, corporate greed, and the warning signs of flawed corporate leadership. Come hear his story of how God can turn something evil into something good.

Mr. Steve Jankowski, Interim General Manager and Director of financial planning for WSIE Radio on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus will serve as Master of Ceremonies. The former Illinois Bureau Chief of KSDK Television has served as emcee for Illinois Congressional Prayer Breakfast since its inception.

Tickets for this important event are available for $20.00 each or purchase a table of eight (8) for $160.00. Early reservations are encouraged and ticket sales will end on April 24th. Call 618-463-6850 to place credit card orders. If you would prefer to pay by check please mail a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Congressional Prayer Breakfast

Answer Midwest, Inc.

307 Henry Street, Suite 207

Alton, Illinois 62002-6326

