1818 Chophouse Cuts Ribbon to Celebrate New Location

EDWARDSVILLE - The 1818 Chophouse restaurant has a vibrant new inviting location at 6170 Bennett Drive Suite A in Edwardsville at Trace On The Parkway. The recent ribbon-cutting invite hosted by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce was well-attended and everyone raved over the food, drinks, and location at the Trace.

Megan Pashea, the owner of 1818 Chophouse, said she “loves” her new location and it has been very successful since opening in November 2021.

“We have a very cozy restaurant space and a large bar area,” she said. “We have 8,000 square feet of private dining space.

"We think we are going to have a good summer with being so close to the bike trail and in the heart of the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon communities.

"We are getting where we will have live music every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. It is going to be a great summer.”

The 1818 Chophouse has become a "go-to" place for many throughout Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, and much beyond under Pashea's leadership. With COVID-19 stats continuing to diminish, she said she looks forward to business returning to normal and servicing customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Megan said 1818 Chophouse provides guests with an extraordinary dining experience through our progressively innovative cuisine, atmosphere, and staff.

“We focus on the finest house butchered steaks, chops, and fresh seafood with an emphasis on vibrant produce to create a culinary euphoria,” she said. “Everything about our restaurant is designed to make our guests feel as if they are enjoying VIP service in a world all to themselves.”

The Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber Of Commerce provided this message about the ribbon cut: “We can't think of a better way to brighten a rainy morning than by celebrating the brand new location of 1818 Chophouse with the incredible students of the Edwardsville CEO Class of 2022! Thanks to Megan, Adam, and John for everything you do for Edwardsville, and a special shout out to Wyatt for cutting that ribbon like a champ!”

For more, visit the Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/1818Chophouse/

or the Chophouse Web page at:

https://1818chophouse.com/

More like this: