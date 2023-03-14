ALTON - St. Mary’s Middle School girls' volleyball team has followed the basketball squad to phenomenal success in the 2023 season. To date, the Chargers have an 18-3 overall record and are seeded first in the SIJHSAA Regional set at Suddes Hall. The Chargers finished 9-0 in the Southern Springfield Catholic Athletic Conference (SSCAC) and won the conference championship banner.

St. Mary’s has won the Southern Conference Championship, the conference tournament, or both, in volleyball every year since 2019, excluding 2021 when those events were not held due to the pandemic. St. Mary's also plays in the conference championship tourney this week, along with the SIJHSAA Regional.

The lineup has great talent and depth this year with 17 players: Alex Stephan, Ava Hernandez, Bella Johnson, Colleen Meisenheimer, Ella Curry, Ellen Anderson, Emma Hough, Grace Fischer, Izzy Brunaugh, Katherine Kamp, Kaylee Piar, Lexi Taylor, Marie Woodward, Mia Lopez, Morgan Rister, Reese Bechtold, and Sarah Moehn. They will attend Marquette Catholic High School, Father McGivney, and Alton High. Many have plans to try out for volleyball and other sports.

“Our players are impressive athletes, with many not only playing middle school volleyball but also club volleyball and club soccer. The more they play, the better,” said Coach Phil Hamilton.

The players are led by Head Coach Jill Woodward, who played at St. Louis College of Pharmacy and Salem High School. She is assisted by Coach Chrissy Certa and Coach Hamilton.

St. Mary’s of Alton plays in the 5:20 p.m. regional contest on Friday against either St. Rose or St. Mary’s of Edwardsville. St. Rose and St. Mary's of Edwardsville face each other at 4:30 p.m.

The winner of the 5:20 p.m. match will play at 7 p.m. against the 6:10 p.m. Friday Albers Damiansville vs. St. Boniface of Edwardsville winner at Suddes Hall. The winner of that match goes to the state tourney at Herrin on March 25.

St. Mary's Completes Volleyball Rules and Concepts Chargers Need To Know

The St. Mary’s Chargers eighth-grade girls' volleyball team recently completed their annual contest for Volleyball Rules and Concepts the Chargers Need to Know 2023. Although the test is not too difficult, getting the best grade among their teammates is very competitive.

This year’s winners are pictured from left to right, Kaylee Piar, Ella Curry, Emma Hough, and Lexi Taylor. The philosophy at St. Mary’s is that they can always be smarter players, regardless of their athletic ability.

Abbie Hough has done an exceptional job as St. Mary’s athletic director with Allyson Beaber, who serves as assistant athletic director.

