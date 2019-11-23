ALTON - Celebrate Small Business Saturday by gathering with your friends and family in Downtown Alton at the Green Gift Bazaar. Alton Main Street is teaming up with the Sierra Club to present the event at a great new location to continue the tradition of “going green” for the holidays. Don’t miss this special occasion to share Alton’s historic downtown shopping & dining experience with your loved ones; this is the only holiday bazaar of its kind in the metro-St. Louis and Riverbend region.

The 17th annual Green Gift Bazaar, featuring 29 eco-artisans and green vendors, will be held on Saturday, November 30th, from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at its new location at The Post Commons, located at 300 Alby St. in Alton. At the event, shoppers will be able to shop local and keep their spending power “home for the holidays”. Avoid the hassle of Black Friday and the impersonal customer service of Cyber Monday. Instead, make this season’s gift-giving a fun adventure by shopping with friendly local artists and independent businesses in your hometown historic district.

There is no entry fee to shop, and a free holiday craft activity will be provided. Crafters of all ages will enjoy making a primitive scrap ribbon Christmas tree ornament to gift or keep this holiday season. We'll be helping kids of all ages learn how to use re-cycled scrap ribbon to emulate the welcoming branches of a Christmas tree. Free gift wrapping will be available on-site provided by Lifehouse Community Church, not only for gifts purchased at the bazaar, but also for any items purchased at locally-owned stores! Shoppers can also bring their non-working holiday lights to be recycled.

A sampling of the Earth-friendly one-of-a-kind gifts that will be offered at the event is as follows - all handcrafted, recycled, made in the USA or Fair Trade: succulent arrangements and a DIY bar, Rosie Wraps and hair accessories, nature-inspired pottery, herbal and organic bath and body products, beeswax lotion bars, handmade soaps, crochet items, paraffin-free candles and wax melts, nature-inspired stained glass and fiber art, pillows, banners, quirky ornaments, upcycled wands, fairies and creatures, original artwork and prints, unique jewelry and art using a variety of upcycled materials, whimsical journals, live plant and fresh Christmas greens arrangements, cutting boards, bags, tee shirts, coasters, mandala art, cards, earth-friendly cleaning supplies, fine art photos, aprons, potholders, chain maille, driftwood art and walking sticks, clay rattles, dice bags, and alpaca wear including hats, gloves, scarves, and socks plus alpaca yarn and raw alpaca fiber – and much more.

For more information on this event and the many other ways that Alton Main Street is working to promote and improve the district, please visit the “Events” page at www.DowntownAlton.com.

